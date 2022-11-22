France vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

While France may have been the clear favourites coming into this match, an injury crisis means that they will be missing important players like Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkunku, N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

This means that Australia has a real chance of inflicting one of the big upsets early in the World Cup. Despite all the issues, Les Bleus still command a potent attack of Kylain Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud.

While Giroud may not be considered as destructive as Benzema in recent times, the forward has been a dependable figure for AC Milan this season. He can alter any result on his day.

The Socceroos also enjoyed a great run in the qualification campaign, but they will have to face one of their biggest tests in the form of Didier Deschamps’ men. Australia and France have been placed alongside Denmark and Tunisia in Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

This feels like a very competitive group and every point will count. Whilst many may be pinning their hopes on France and Denmark to qualify for the next round, let’s see if this Group D offers us any surprises.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between France vs Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between France and Australia will take place on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match France vs Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between France and Australia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match France vs Australia begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between France and Australia will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the France and Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

France vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembelle, Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Matthew Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Bailey Colin Wright, Kye Rowles, Aziz Eraltay Behich, Ajdin Hrustic, Aaron Frank Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin.

