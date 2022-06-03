France vs Denmark Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The world champions, France is all set to meet Denmark in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League. Group A seems to be a difficult one with the likes of Croatia and Austria along with the two teams competing to go ahead. Therefore both the teams will be looking to start their campaign with a win to make things easier as they play against the rest of the teams in the group.

As champions of the previous edition, France seems to be a force to reckon with yet again as they possess a star-studded line-up featuring the likes of the Champions League top scorer Karim Benzema and PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe. The experience of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante in the midfield makes them an absolutely strong unit.

Meanwhile, Denmark has been playing well in their recent friendly matches. They will be relying heavily on Andres Christensen to lead the backline in the absence of veteran Simon Kjaer. In the frontline, they will be expecting their talisman Kasper Dolberg to find the net against France. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

Ahead of the Nations League match between France and Denmark, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between France and Denmark be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between France and Denmark will take place on June 4, Saturday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between France and Denmark be played?

The match between France and Denmark will be played at Stade de France stadium, Paris, France.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between France and Denmark begin?

The match between France and Denmark will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast France and Denmark match?

France vs Denmark match will be televised on the Sony sports network which includes Sony TV channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the France and Denmark match?

France vs Denmark match is available to be streamed live on the Sonyliv app and website.

France and Denmark Possible Staring XI:

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Kimpembe, Clauss, Saliba, Hernandez, Diaby, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Greiamann, Benzema, Mbappe

Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Schmeichel, Mæhle, Kristensen, Vestergaard, Christensen Højbjerg, Eriksen; Delaney, Poulsen, Skov Olsen, Damsgaard

