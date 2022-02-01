Frank Lampard Had a Lot of Influence on my Decision: Donny van de Beek After Joining Everton

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined Everton after enduring a tough 18 months with Premier League giants Manchester United. Van de Beek joined the Red Devils in 2020 for a hefty £40 million move from Ajax but things didn’t work out well for the young midfielder at Old Trafford. Due to a jam-packed midfield which includes Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scot Mctominay and Nemanja Matić, Van de Beek struggled to get game time at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was in charge at Old Trafford when Van de Beek arrived, preferred other midfielders over the Dutch star and the same was the case with current interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The 24-year-old has secured a loan move to Everton in the winter transfer window and he is excited to play under legendary midfielder Frank Lampard who has been appointed as the club manager.

Advertisement

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision," Van de Beek explained while speaking to Everton’s website

“I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team."

Van de Beeek feels he can learn of things from Lampard who played in the same position during his playing days.

“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot. I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that," he added.

Van de Beek said he will look to help Everton to grow and move up on the Premier League points table.

Advertisement

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team. I think it is a great club. There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table. I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well," Van de Beek said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 here.