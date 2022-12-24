French FA Files Complaint Against Argentina's Emiliano Martinez for Trolling Kylian Mbappe

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez’ actions after the World Cup win landed him in a pool of controversies and now Noel Le Graet, president of the French FA launched an official complaint against him. The complaint has been made for brutally trolling Kylian Mbappe post the final between Argentina and France.

The complaint letter said that Martinez have gone “too far".

“I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand," Graet said.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup Winner Angel Di Maria to Reconsider Argentina Retirement

Advertisement

“This is going too far. Mbappe’s behaviour has been exemplary

“I thought it was a pretty despicable thing to do (throwing the ball away). I can understand the mind games and heat of the moment you do whatever it takes. But I thought that was totally unnecessary. If you’re Tchouameni walking past Martinez (in the guard of honour) you probably feel like biffing him one.

“I didn’t like that at all but I can understand Martinez in that moment trying to win a World Cup.

“But he didn’t just chuck it a couple of yards away, he launched it 15, 20 yards away. I really felt for Tchouameni in that moment.

That wasn’t on. It would have been interesting if Martinez had been booked for that because he got one on the next penalty."

Along with the French FA, the sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also condemned Martinez’s actions and said she may contact her Argentine counterpart for answers over the “vulgar" taunting of France forward Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans in Buenos Aires during the victory parade of their national team.

“I am not ruling out discussing this with my counterpart," Castera said, adding that France’s soccer body had also written to Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), over the affair.

Advertisement

“I find all of this quite pitiful," she added.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Hopes for Warm Welcome on Australian Open Return

The big controversy fumed when Martinez mocked Mbappe during Argentina’s trophy parade by holding a baby doll with the French star’s face on it.

The matter became worse when Martinez held the doll in his arm while standing next to Lionel Messi. Earlier, during the dressing room celebration after winning the world Cup, the Argentina players danced around the dressing room and sang “a minute’s silence for" in tandem, before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: “For Mbappe who is dead!"

Advertisement

The rift between Mbappe and Martinez began even before the World Cup began. Mbappe had said that European nations are more advantageous at the World Cup as the quality of football in Europe is higher than the other areas around the world.

Read all the Latest Sports News here