Frenkie de Jong Set to Take Up Most of Manchester United's Transfer Budget

For Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag it has been a dreadful summer transfer window so far. The Dutchman might have expressed his desire to sign various talented footballers but he has not yet been able to pull off a single signing for the club so far.

An article published by The Sun claims that The Red Devils believe they are closing in on a £67 million deal with Barcelona for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Though, Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold recently informed fans about a financial setback. He also pointed out that investment from outside the club is required to renovate the Old Trafford stadium and the club’s training base as well.

“I am not thrilled with where we are, it doesn’t sit easy and we’ve got to get this sorted. You can’t go to our training ground and go ‘show me where that billion pounds is here. I don’t think we’ve done well with the money we’ve spent historically. We’ve blown through an enormous amount of money," he said as per The Sun.

“For the future, for investing in a new stadium and that sort of stuff, for a £250 million training ground, we’ve got to do something, we’ve got to get investors in. I need that to do what I want for the club — I’ve got to have more cash than I have now," he added.

Manchester United were also eager to sign Ajax winger Antony for around £40 million but the Eredivisie champions refused the offer. Reports said Ajax were looking for an amount somewhere around £69 million for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

Ten Hag also expressed his eagerness to acquire the services of center-back Jurrien Timber from Ajax. The Dutch club had wanted £51 million for the 20-year-old defender but Red Devils were just willing to pay half of it. Manchester United need new signings as replacements for Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani who left as free agents.

In the 2021-22 season, Manchester United managed to finish English Premier League at the sixth spot and 11 points behind fifth-placed Arsenal. In the upcoming season, Man United will kick off their Premier League campaign against Brighton on August 7.

