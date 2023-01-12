Fulham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The New Year certainly has not started well for Chelsea. The London giants have so far played three matches in 2023 but Graham Potter’s men are still looking to clinch their first win in the year. The Stamford Bridge-based outfit will aim to get back on the winning track as they are set to face Fulham in the Premier League on Friday. The match between Fulham and Chelsea will be played at the Craven Cottage, in London. After claiming just 25 points from 17 matches, Chelsea now occupy the 10th spot in the Premier League standings. The Blues will head into the fixture after enduring a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in FA Cup.

Fulham, on the other hand, are placed in seventh position on the Premier League points table. Marco Silva’s men registered a 0-2 win over Hull City in their last match.

Ahead of Friday’s Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Fulham and Chelsea will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Fulham and Chelsea will take place on January 13, Thursday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Fulham vs Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea will be played at the Craven Cottage, in London.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Fulham vs Chelsea begin?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match?

Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match?

Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Fulham vs Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

Fulham Predicted Starting Line-up: Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Bobby Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Vinicius

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Denis Zakaria, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

