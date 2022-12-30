Fulham vs Southampton Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Fulham vs Southampton LIVE?

Fulham will take on Southampton at the Craven Cottage on Saturday. Marco Silva’s men will be riding high on confidence after a resounding 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in their last encounter.

Fulham are having a good season with 22 points in the Premier League from 16 matches so far. Aleksandar Mitrović has been an integral part of their season so far with 10 goals and two assists in 13 matches. The Serbian was also on the scoresheet in their victory against Crystal Palace.

ALSO READ| Kylian Mbappe Haunted by World Cup Final Loss but Harbours No Bitterness Towards Argentina

Advertisement

Southampton on the other hand have struggled to get going and are at the bottom of the Premier league table with 12 points in 16 games. The saints had to endure a shattering 1-3 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. Their defeat against Brighton means that Nathan Jones’ men have now suffered four consecutive defeats in the Premier league.

Fulham would fancy their chances against a Southampton side that is low on confidence and points.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton be played?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton will be played on December 31, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton be played?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton will be played at Craven Cottage, Fulham.

Advertisement

What time will the Premier League match Fulham vs Southampton begin?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton?

Advertisement

The Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Fulham Probable Starting XI: B Leno, K Tete, I Diop, T Ream, A Robinson, H Reed, J Palhinha, B Reid, A Pereira, Willian, A Mitrovic.

Southampton Probable Starting XI: G Bazunu, K Walker-Peters, Lyanco, M Salisu, R Perraud, J Ward-Prowse, I Diallo, M Djenepo, M Elyounoussi, S Edozie, C Adams.

Read all the Latest Sports News here