>GAB vs GHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Gabon and Ghana: Gabon host Ghana in a crucial Group C game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021-22 encounter at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Saturday. Despite team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence due to COVDI-19, Gabon got their AFCON campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over debutants Comoros last Monday. They will look to win their second match of the tournament to reach the knockout stages ahead. However, they come up against Ghana, who after a hard-fought battle lost 1-0 against Morocco in their AFCON opener. The Black Stars need to win this game before locking horns with Comoros in their final group stage match. A loss in this game would bring an end to their campaign, as Morocco are expected to run over Comoros in the other Group C fixture scheduled for Friday night.

Gabon will be hoping for Aubameyang to return to the lead side for this match, while Ghana will aim to bounce back here. Ahead of their crucial clash, fans here can check the GAB vs GHA Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>GAB vs GHA Telecast

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>GAB vs GHA Live Streaming

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between GAB vs GHA is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

>GAB vs GHA Match Details

The match between GAB vs GHA will be played on Saturday, January 15, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, in Yaounde, Cameroon. The game will begin at 12:30 AM (IST).

>GAB vs GHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jordan Ayew

Vice-Captain: Thomas Partey

Goalkeeper: Jean-Noel Amonome

Defenders: Lloyd Palun, Baba Abdul Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Andre Biyogo Poko

Midfielders: Denis Bouanga, Joseph Paintsil, Thomas Partey, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Strikers: Jordan Ayew, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

>Gabon vs Ghana Predicted XI:

Gabon: Jean-Noel Amonome; Lloyd Palun, Sidney Obissa, David Sambissa, Andre Biyogo Poko, Guelor Kanga; Louis Ameka Autchanga, Jim Allevinah, Denis Bouanga; Aaron Boupendza or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ghana: Joseph Wolacott; Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Andy Yiadom; Iddrisu Baba, Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Andre Ayew, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh; Jordan Ayew

