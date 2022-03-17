GAL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Galatasaray and Barcelona: Galatasaray will play host to Barcelona on Thursday night at the NEF Stadyumu in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie. The second leg between Galatasaray and Barcelona is perfectly poised as the reverse leg ended in a goalless draw last month at Camp Nou.

After a below-par performance in their domestic league, which saw Galatasaray drop down in the Super Lig standings, the team has turned a corner by winning three of their last four games in Turkey’s top-flight. They will head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Besiktas at the start of this week. Galatasaray’s latest victory also means that they have won three of their last five games in all competitions and are undefeated at home turf in their last three encounters. The home team has also kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven Europa League matches.

Last weekend, Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to 10 games by registering a 4-0 win versus Osasuna in La Liga. They have also won their last three games on the road and it should not come as a shock if they extend it to four in midweek.

Ahead of today’s Europa League match between Galatasaray and Barcelona match; here is all you need to know:

GAL vs BAR Telecast

The Europa League between Galatasaray and Barcelona will be broadcast on Sony Network.

GAL vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between GAL vs BAR is available to be streamed Live on SonyLIV.

GAL vs BAR Match Details

The match between GAL vs BAR will be played on Thursday, March 17, at the NEF Stadyumu. The game will start at 11:15 pm (IST).

GAL vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Torres

Vice-Captain: Aubameyang

GAL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Dest, Alba, Nelsson, Van Aanholt

Midfielders: Pedri, De Jong, Antalyali

Strikers: Aubameyang, Torres, Mohamed

Galatasaray vs Barcelona probable XI:

Galatasaray Predicted Starting XI: Pena; Boey, Marcao, Nelsson, Van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu; Kilinc, Feghouli, Akturkoglu; Mohamed

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

