Gareth Bale in His Last Six Months of Real Madrid Contract, Could Retire End of the Season: Reports

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is contemplating retirement this summer if Wales fail to qualify for this summer’s World Cup. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of joining a Championship club if he helps his country qualify for the tournament in Qatar. This development comes in the backdrop of him now reaching the last six months of his £600,000-per-week Real Madrid deal.

The Athletic reported that Bale is likely to become a free agent in the summer if no contract or January transfer is agreed upon. If Wales qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this winter, the former Tottenham Hotspur player will attempt to sign a short-term contract with a club in order to remain in contention for his nation.

However, it is said that it would be unlikely to be a ‘very top level’ club, considering Bale spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 16 goals in 35 games. A series of knee and calf injuries, along with Covid-19, have limited him to only three appearances this season since his return to Madrid.

Wales will face Austria in the play-offs and a one-leg semi-final at home, and if they win, they will host either Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff to compete for a spot in Qatar. According to the report, the player has made more than enough money from his career to assure that any future moves in the game would not be financially driven.

Furthermore, even if Wales makes it to the World Cup, there is no guarantee that Bale will seek out a team at the top level, with the focus only on staying fit ahead of the World Cup. Bale’s injury history has caused him to be cautious about his fitness, and he has urged the club not to disclose medical updates on his physical condition.

