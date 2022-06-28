Gareth Bale Takes 27.5 Million Pounds Pay Cut to Join Los Angeles

Gareth Bale has reportedly taken a massive pay cut to join Los Angeles FC. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker who played just seven matches in the recently concluded season bagged a £28 million deal while representing Real Madrid. It is being reported that Bale has agreed to slash his wages by £27.5 million to complete his move to the Los Angeles FC.

According to an article published by The Athletic, Bale agreed to one-year deal which will pay him no more than £1.3 million. The deal also includes a window of 18 months that would increase his earnings and make him a designated player if triggered next season.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett opened up on the Welsh striker’s move to the Los Angeles. Barnett revealed that Bale had “four or five serious offers" for him. “It could have been more but we narrowed the field for him — he wasn’t going to Italy or Spain, for example," Barnett told The Athletic.

Bale is also expected to line up with European champion and former Juventus skipper Giorgio Chiellini at Los Angeles.

Los Angeles were not the only club to be in contention to sign Bale. The Champions League-winning forward was earlier heavily linked with his hometown club Cardiff City. Cardiff owner Vincent Tan, while talking to talkSPORT, claimed that they were “very keen" to sign Bale.

“We were very, very keen and of course it would have been a big coup for us and would have been great for Gareth Bale to play for his home town. Everybody would be happy if Gareth Bale returned home and played in Cardiff, but unfortunately the offer was too attractive to turn down," he said.

Bale had joined Real Madrid back in 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur. In his first stint with the Los Blancos, Bale played 251 matches and scored 106 goals. In 2020, the 32-year-old secured a loan move to his former club Tottenham Hotspur. During the loan spell, Bale played 34 matches and found the back of the net 16 times.

He came back to Real Madrid in 2021 but his second stint did not turn out to be a pretty fruitful one as he could only score one goal in seven matches.

