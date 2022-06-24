Gareth Bale To Return Home To Play For Cardiff City: Report

Champions League winner Gareth Bale is reportedly set to return to his hometown club Cardiff City. Bale is slated to become a free agent when his contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid expires at the end of the month. The 32-year-old has multiple offers but his recent meeting with Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has generated speculations.

According to an article published by Wales Online, Bale visited Cardiff City’s training base on Wednesday morning and had a discussion with Morison for the first time. Though finding a new destination will not be a tough task for Bale as the former Tottenham Hotspur winger is preparing to lead his national team in their first World Cup in 64 years.

As per the same publication, Bale revealed that he would go on holiday with his family after his World Cup play-off final and the Nations League exploits with Wales. And he really did just that, arriving back in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Sources claim that Morison spoke with Bale and his future was discussed. It is understood that the Welsh winger will make his decision in the coming days.

According to multiple media outlets, Bale reported at the club’s Vale of Glamorgan headquarters to undertake physio work with the medical staff.

Earlier this month, Bale had disclosed that he had received multiple offers from many clubs. He was also reportedly offered to Spanish club Getafe. When Bale was asked about his new destination he categorically refuted joining the La Liga club. “No [I don’t know] but I’m not going to Getafe, that’s for sure," Bale said.

Ahead of the 2013 season, Bale signed for the Los Blancos. In his first stint with Real Madrid, he played 251 matches and netted 106 goals. In September 2009, he was loaned to his former club Tottenham. In his loan spell, Bale wore the Tottenham jersey on 34 occasions and found the back of the net 16 times. He returned to Real Madrid in July 2021. But due to injuries and fitness issues his second stint did not prove to be a fruitful one. Bale managed to score just one goal after playing seven matches for Real Madrid following his return to the European giants.

