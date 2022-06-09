Gareth Bale's Agent Denies Transfer Rumours to La Liga Minnows after Club President Make Massive Claim

Gareth Bale’s agent Joshua Barnett has denied the talks of the footballer’s transfer to La Liga minnows Getafe. The Welshman has spent 9 years of his career with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, winning three Liga and five Champions League titles and scoring over 100 goals. However, in the recent season, he saw his role getting reduced after which the club has confirmed that his contract will not be extended beyond June 30.

Several reports have claimed that his agents are looking for other suitors in Spain. Meanwhile, Getafe president Angel Torres has said one of Bale’s representatives has been in touch with the club to gauge whether they would be interested to get him aboard.

“Someone may take it as a joke, but 45 or 50 minutes ago I spoke with his agents, and they offered him to us. It is not a joke," the Getafe president told reporters.

“I have to think about it and talk to the coach. I don’t know if he will come. Of course, it’s a possibility, all great footballers are. They have offered it to me and I have kindly listened. From there I will consult with the coach. Anything is possible," Torres added.

Getafe are considered among the lesser clubs in La Liga and won’t be rivalling Real Madrid for top honours in the Spanish capital. However, Torres sees the Welshman’s arrival as a possibility.

While Torres’ claims have caused a stir, Bale’s agent Barnett tells a different story altogether. The latter said claims of discussion with Getafe wouldn’t be possible because he has no way of contacting the president of the club based on the outskirts of Madrid.

“I don’t even have the president of Getafe’s number," Barnett was quoted as saying.

Bale, on the other hand, spoke about his future in the game and said he isn’t worried about it. He added that he’s just focused on the game. When asked if currently he has any offers for next season, he said, “Yeah, I’ve got loads".

