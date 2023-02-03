Gary Neville Explains Reason Behind Liking a Controversial Tweet About Mason Greenwood

The rape and assault charges against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood were finally got dropped. Just after the news broke this week, former footballer Gary Neville found himself in an awkward situation. Screenshots of him liking a tweet which named Greenwood as an “innocent man," surfaced on social media. Needless to say, Neville drew flak for his questionable act as football fans slammed the former defender. Neville was prompt enough to unlike the tweet but it was too late to avoid the indignation.

Later, Neville defended himself by releasing a statement on Twitter. The 47-year-old admitted that it was indeed “clumsy" to like the controversial tweet in relation to Greenwood’s matter. Neville further stated that his much-talked-about act was “misinterpreted" by many.

“I liked a tweet relating to the Mason Greenwood news this afternoon from Nazir Afzal. ( the former director of public prosecutions ). This like is being misinterpreted," read his post.

Gary Neville sparked a debate after he was found liking a tweet shared by Nazir Afzal, a former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecutor.

“Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped by the Prosecutors. What’s changed you may ask? It appears that (some) witnesses will no longer support a prosecution & new evidence came to light. It happens. He is an innocent man, that’s all we need to know," read the tweet shared by Nazir.

Mason Greenwood was arrested in October last year on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions. A month later, he appeared in court after the Manchester United striker was charged with assault and rape. The 21-year-old can now heave a sigh of relief after all charges against him were dropped on Thursday.

“I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time," an official statement by Mason Greenwood read.

Mason Greenwood joined Manchester United in July 2018. The Bradford-born has so far scored 35 goals for the Red Devils after featuring in 129 matches. He was last seen in action during a Premier League match against West Ham United on January 22, 2022.

