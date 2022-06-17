Gary Neville 'Worried' about Manchester United's Lack of Transfer Business

Manchester United’s newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag was expected to be pretty busy in the summer transfer window. Players like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard have already left the club as free agents. Surprisingly in terms of signing there has not been much movement in Old Trafford as of now. Former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville has now talked about this former club’s lack of signing. He warned fans that the Red Devils will find it hard to compete against big teams in the transfer market.

“I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done. The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. ETH [Erik ten Hag] needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! it happens soon," Neville wrote on Twitter.

Manchester United might not have yet been able to sign a player in the summer transfer window but there has been plenty of rumours about incomings. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was heavily linked with Manchester United.

According to a report published by Goal, no agreement has yet been reached for the Dutch footballer and the 25-year-old former Ajax midfielder can be roped in from Barcelona for around €60 million.

Apart from De Jong, Manchester United are also reportedly in pursuit of Brazilian international Antony. It is believed that the 22-year-old Ajax winger is prepared to join the Old Trafford-based outfit.

Christian Eriksen is one more midfielder that the Manchester United team management is reportedly keeping an eye on. After completing his short loan spell at English football club Brentford, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder is rumoured to sign for the Red Devils as a free agent.

Along with midfield, Ten Hag has also focused on his defence as well. Villareal’s Pau Torres created a big buzz as the Spanish defender is still rumoured to join Manchester United. Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries and West Ham’s defensive midfielder Declan Rice are also continuing to garner interest from Manchester United.

Ajax’s Jurrien Timber is also reportedly being considered by the Man United team management as a potential alternative at right-back.

