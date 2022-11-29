Home » News » Football » Gavi Misses Spain's Practice After Sustaining Minor Injury

Gavi Misses Spain's Practice After Sustaining Minor Injury

Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 13:01 IST

Doha

Gavi Misses Spain's Practice After Sustaining Minor Injury (AP Image)
Gavi Misses Spain's Practice After Sustaining Minor Injury (AP Image)

Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup.

Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead.

The injury was not expected to keep Gavi from being available in the final group match against Japan on Thursday. Spain needs a draw go reach the round of 16.

Gavi scored once in the team’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica, becoming the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.

He and 20-year-old Pedri are leading a revamped Spain squad trying to win its second World Cup, and first major title since the 2012 European Championship.

first published: November 29, 2022, 13:01 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 13:01 IST
