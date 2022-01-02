>GEF vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Getafe and Real Madrid: Getafe are set to host La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Sunday in their next game in the Spanish League at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium. Both teams are coming into this game after winning their previous match and will look to build on that momentum.

Getafe edged past Osasuna 1-0 in their last fixture while Real Madrid passed the Athletic Club challenge with flying colours, courtesy of a brace from Karim Benzema. Dario Poveda scored the stoppage-time winner for Getafe.

The Los Blancos have been in terrific form in the last few months. They have won ten out of their 11 games and will look to continue their impressive performance by getting maximum points against Getafe.

Advertisement

Getafe, on the other hand, are placed at the 16th spot. They are on par point with bottom third Alaves.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid.

>GEF vs RM Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Getafe and Real Madrid will be telecasted on MTV.

>GEF vs RM Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>GEF vs RM Match Details

The match between Getafe and Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, January 2, at 6:30 pm (IST) at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium. The game between Getafe and Real Madrid will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

>GEF vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Advertisement

>Captain: Karim Benzema

>Vice-Captain: Toni Kroos

>GEF vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: David Soria

>Defenders: Jorge Cuenca, Stefan Mitrovic, Eder Militao, David Alaba

>Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Damian Suarez

>Strikers: Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Enes Unal

>Getafe vs Real Madrid probable XI:

>Getafe Possible Starting XI: David Soria, Jorge Cuenca, Erick Cabaco, Stefan Mitrovic, Mathias Olivera, Carles Alena, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Damian Suarez, Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

>Real Madrid Possible Starting XI: Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.