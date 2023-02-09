Georgina Rodriguez Enjoys Saudi Arabia Desert Trip With Cristiano Ronaldo and Kids

Georgina Rodriguez seems to be settling into her new life in Riyadh. She took out some time out along with Cristiano Ronaldo and the children to enjoy the dunes and their vast beauty. She posted several pictures of this trip on Instagram. The pictures include her posing in the desert. In one pic, she is also captured alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. After a few slides, we see a picture of Ronaldo and Rodrigues snuggled together on the chair. The kids are also snapped, having a carefree time as they enjoy the sun and sand. In the last image, we see Georgina Rodriguez sporting a huge diamond ring on her index finger along with a diamond bracelet on her wrist. Georgina Rodriguez captioned the post as “A wonderful day."

Georgina keeps updating her followers about her life with Cristiano Ronaldo. The 29-year-old is also known for her love of jewellery and is reported to have a collection of around £ 3.4 million, including bracelets, necklaces and rings.

Coming to her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be taking some time to settle into his new abode. The Portuguese superstar has scored one goal in three games across all competitions for Al Nassr so far.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo is doing his bit in assisting the people of Turkey who faced a devastating earthquake. It is believed that more than 9,500 people have been killed and thousands more have been injured as a result of this calamity. Turkish footballer, Merih Demiral announced on Twitter that he would be auctioning Cristiano Ronaldo’s signed Juventus jersey after having a word with the Portuguese striker. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to aid those who are suffering the catastrophic effects of the earthquake.

Ronaldo enjoyed a fruitful career at the elite level, in a career that has spanned for close to two decades, not to forget that he is a five-time Ballon d-Or winner. Ronaldo made his senior club debut with Sporting Lisbon but gained prominence after moving to Manchester United. While the Portuguese maestro played a pivotal role for the Red Devils, he started firing on all cylinders after his move to Real Madrid. During his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, he scored 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 matches across all competitions for Los Blancos.

