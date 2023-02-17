Georgina Rodriguez Terms Cristiano Ronaldo 'Best Husband', Buts Says He 'Doesn’t Cook At Home'

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo’s exceptional skill on the football pitch is not unknown to the world. But now, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has revealed some interesting facts about his personal life. During a conversation with Sportweek (via MARCA), the Spanish model referred to the qualities of Ronaldo as a family man. She admitted that the Al Nassr footballer can certainly be called a “super dad" owing to his love and affection for his children. But despite being the “best husband," Ronaldo does not prefer to cook at home. According to Rodriguez, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner expects “a nice hot plate of food" after coming back home from his daily training session in the morning.

The couple along with their children jetted off to Saudi Arabia in January this year after the legendary footballer joined Al Nassr. Ronaldo parted ways with his former club Manchester United after the Qatar World Cup and signed a lucrative two-year contract, estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros ($210 million), with the Saudi Pro League side. He will remain with the club until 2025.

At that time, the couple’s move to the Gulf nation gained more attention because the Saudi Arabian monarch granted Ronaldo and Rodriguez an exemption from the prohibition against unmarried couples sharing the same home. Ronaldo and his family have now been staying at the Four Seasons in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to Tatler. They have reserved 17 suites in the two-story “Kingdom Suite," which contains a living room, a personal movie theatre, and luxurious bathrooms with a spectacular view of the city. Their cost of living is believed to be about £250,000 ($310,000) per month.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been happily together since they crossed paths with each other for the first time in 2016. The 38-year-old was part of the La Liga club Real Madrid and met the model at a Gucci outlet in the Spanish capital. Rodriguez used to work there as a sales assistant. Currently, the pair has three biological children. With Ronaldo, Rodriguez also has three stepchildren including two sons- Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Mateo and a daughter named Eva Maria. The couple welcomed their first biological daughter Alana Martina in 2017.

After taking a few weeks to get accustomed to his new club, Ronaldo has returned to his iconic form in the Saudi Arabian Pro Lague. The Al Nassr captain has netted five goals in his previous two appearances including a quadruple against Al Wehda through which he achieved the feat of 500 league goals in his decorated career.

