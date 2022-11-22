GER vs JPN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 23

Germany will look to start their campaign on a winning note when they take on Asian giants Japan.

The curse of the defending champions saw Die Mannschaft getting eliminated from the group stage four years ago. Manuel Neuer-led Germany will be aiming to put up a much better performance this time around and go deep in the tournament. But Germany will have to first contend with Japan who did extremely well in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. In 2018, the Samurai Blue narrowly lost out to Belgium in the last 16. Hajime Moriyasu’s side will draw inspiration from that spirited performance and look to cause an upset against the four-time World Champions. Japan’s chances will depend upon how they counter the likes of Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between France and Australia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan will be played on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan?

The FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan?

The FIFA World Cup match between Germany and Japan will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Germany vs Japan Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Thomas Müller

Vice-Captain: Joshua Kimmich

Suggested Playing XI for Germany vs Japan Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Manuel Neuer

DEF: David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Niklas Süle, Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida

MID: Joshua Kimmich, İlkay Gündoğan, Wataru Endo, Daichi Kamada

ST: Thomas Müller

Germany vs Japan Probable line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Musiala, Sane; Muller

Japan: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Shibasaki, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Asano, Minamino

