Gerard Pique Hits Back In A ‘Twingo’ After Shakira’s Song Mocking Him

World Cup-winning footballer Gerard Pique’s tussle with his former lover, pop icon Shakira, still seems to be going on. Shakira had released a diss track taking potshots at Pique. The former Barcelona star seems to have fired back in a unique way after arriving at a Kings League venue to promote his new project in a white Renault Twingo. Shakira and Pique had parted ways back in June last year. According to media reports, Gerard Pique and Shakira are now fighting a custody battle over their two sons Milan and Sasha. The Colombian pop star recently released a song, aimed at the former Barcelona star and his relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio," read the lyrics.

Interestingly Casio is the sponsor for the ‘Kings League’. In his twitch stream, Gerard Pique also mentioned how “Casio is a great watch, it lasts a lifetime," while commenting on the subject.

Shakira collaborated with Argentine producer Bizarrap to create the song titled ‘BZRP Music Session #53’, having reached 111 million views in three days. It garnered more than 50 million views on the first day, overtaking Luis Fonsi’s smash hit ‘Despacito’ to become the most-viewed Latin music video during that period.

“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation," Shakira had reportedly told Elle in October last year following her break up with Gerard Pique.

Gerard Pique retired from professional football last year after spending 13 years at Barcelona. During his time at Camp Nou, the former Spanish international scored 53 goals and recorded 15 assists in 616 games across all competitions.

Pique made his international debut at the age of 22. Since then, he has managed 102 national caps for Spain. Pique also has five goals to his name in his national colours. Pique also owns FC Andorra who are currently plying their trade in the second tier of Spanish football.

