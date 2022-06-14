Gerard Pique No Longer Needed at Barcelona: Report

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique’s misery seems to be unending. The Spanish defender is yet to forget the traumatic split he had to suffer with his long-time partner Shakira. And, now, to make matters worse, Pique has been reportedly told by Barcelona manager Xavi that he is no longer needed at the club.

According to a report published by Sport, Pique had a meeting with Xavi two weeks ago and the crucial information was communicated then. It is understood that the Barcelona coach took the decision on the basis of Pique’s fitness issues and unprofessional conduct off the field.

The meeting also appeared to be pretty tough for Pique as the heart-breaking information was communicated by the Barcelona coach. It is reported that Xavi suspects the 35-year-old defender’s capability to play throughout the upcoming season. Moreover, Xavi’s main problem appears to be Pique’s multiple other business interests.

Advertisement

The report further states that the Barcelona manager wants Pique to depart in the most dignified way possible especially if the defender gives up some of the money that the Catalan giants owe him. But something like this might really not happen as Pique is reportedly willing to counter Xavi’s arguments.

According to a report published by The Sun, the Blaugranas owe Pique £34.3million in deferred payments.

“The cash-strapped Catalans even reportedly want Pique to write off some of the money he is owed," the report states.

But Pique’s departure is set to create a big void in the defence. And Xavi has expressed his desire to rope in Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

“Xavi insisted that he wanted a centre-back who he could build a competitive team on and said he did not see Pique in that role. Kounde’s name was mentioned. The coach was trying to make the player see he would not get that many minutes, but the player is determined to stay," the article published by Sport stated.

In the recently concluded season, Pique managed to play 27 matches for Barcelona in La Liga. Barcelona failed to win the domestic league as they managed to finish in second spot in the standings and 13 points behind champions Real Madrid. And moreover, Pique was ruled out of Barcelona’s last league fixture against Villareal due to a thigh injury. Barcelona had to concede a 0-2 defeat against Villareal.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.