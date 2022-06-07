Germany vs England Football Live Streaming: How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2022 Coverage on TV And Online in India

The 2020 UEFA EURO finalists England will be facing Germany in their second match of the ongoing UEFA Nations League on Wednesday (June 8). The match between Germany and England will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The two teams are placed in Group A3 along with Hungary and defending UEFA EURO champions Italy.

In their last meeting, Germany and England had faced each other in the 2020 UEFA EURO and Garry Southgate’s men had emerged victorious in that fixture. Three Lions had defeated Germany 2-0 in the last-16 tie. Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane had found the back of the net in that game.

Ahead of Wednesday’s (June 8) UEFA Nations League match between Germany and England; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Nations League match between Germany and England will be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and England will take place on June 8, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match Germany vs England be played?

The match between Germany and England will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match Germany vs England begin?

The match between Germany and England will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Germany vs England match?

Germany vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Germany vs England match?

Germany vs England match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

Germany vs England Possible Starting XIs

German Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

