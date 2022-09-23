Germany vs Hungary Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Germany vs Hungary UEFA Nations League Live Coverage

Germany will look to acquire the top spot in Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League when they host Hungary on September 25. Against the odds, Hungary lead the group having trounced England 4-0 in their previous match.

Given that Germany’s boss Hansi Flick easily won all seven World Cup qualifiers he managed after taking over as head coach of the German national team in August 2021, the Nations League will offer a sterner test for him and his players ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, the defensive solidity has undoubtedly been the bedrock of Hungary’s recent success; their 4-0 thrashing of England at Molineux in June demonstrated their ability in possession as well, with Union Berlin’s Andras Schafer providing a technically sound pivot in their midfield from which they build attacks.

Will Hungary do the unimaginable and pose another setback for the Germans or will Flick and his side prevail on Saturday? Only time will tell!

On what date will the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will be played on September 25, Saturday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will be played at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will begin at 12:15 am IST, on September 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Neuer (Gk), Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Goretzka, Hofmann, Muller, Sane; Werner

Hungary Predicted Starting Line-up: Gulacsi (Gk), Lang, Orban, At Szalai; Nego, Schafer, Styles, Fiola; Adam, Szoboszlai, Ad Szalai

