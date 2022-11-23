The Germans look like a potent side and would be looking to make a statement against Japan in their opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 2014 World Cup champions had a dismal in the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and would be looking to make amends this time around.

The Japanese on the other hand have built quite the reputation of packing a punch above their weight in the FIFA World Cup of late. The men from the land of the rising sun reached the Round of 16 last time around.

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

Advertisement

They baffled everyone as they took the lead against Belgium in the RO 16 last time around, but things unfortunately ended in heartbreak when Naser Chadli scored the third and decisive goal in the 94th minute on the day, to put the game beyond reach.

Japan would be hopefully that they can go further this time around. Germany and Japan are placed in Group E along with 2010 World Cup Champions Spain and Costa Rica. With a comparatively strong group, this will be an interesting battle to look out for.

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Germany vs Japan will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Germany and Japan will take place on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Germany vs Japan be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Germany and Japan will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Germany vs Japan begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Germany and Japan will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Can Argentina Script An Epilogue Befitting the Astronomical Career of Lionel Messi - La Pulga?

Which TV channels will broadcast Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

Advertisement

Germany vs Japan Possible Staring XI:

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller

Japan Predicted Starting Line-up: Shūichi Gonda; Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Daichi Kamada, Hiroki Ito, Takuma Asano, Takumi Minamino

Read all the Latest Sports News here