Getafe vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona will want to finish their La Liga campaign on a promising note when they meet Getafe. From suffering a Champions League exit to crashing out of the Europa League, it has simply been a heartbreaking season for Xavi’s men. The Catalan giants will now take on Getafe on Sunday in the La Liga

Trending Desk
Updated: May 15, 2022, 18:00 IST

Barcelona will want to finish their La Liga campaign on a promising note when they meet Getafe. From suffering a Champions League exit to crashing out of the Europa League, it has simply been a heartbreaking season for Xavi’s men. The Catalan giants will now take on Getafe on Sunday in the La Liga.

The match between Getafe and Barcelona will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Barcelona come into the fixture after securing a 3-1 triumph against Celta Vigo in their last La Liga encounter. On the other hand, 15th-placed Getafe will be aiming for a victory against Barcelona after managing three draws in their last three matches.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Getafe and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

When will the La Liga 2021-22 match between Getafe and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Getafe and Barcelona will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2021-22 match Getafe vs Barcelona be played?

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 match Getafe vs Barcelona begin?

The match between Getafe and Barcelona will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Getafe vs Barcelona match?

Getafe vs Barcelona match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Getafe vs Barcelona match?

Getafe vs Barcelona match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Getafe vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Getafe Predicted Starting Line-up: David Soria, Damian Suarez, Djene, Jorge Cuenca, Okay Yokuslu, Mathias Olivera, Oscar Rodriguez, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Borja Mayoral, Sandro Ramirez

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

first published: May 15, 2022, 18:00 IST