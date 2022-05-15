Getafe vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona will want to finish their La Liga campaign on a promising note when they meet Getafe. From suffering a Champions League exit to crashing out of the Europa League, it has simply been a heartbreaking season for Xavi’s men. The Catalan giants will now take on Getafe on Sunday in the La Liga.

Barcelona come into the fixture after securing a 3-1 triumph against Celta Vigo in their last La Liga encounter. On the other hand, 15th-placed Getafe will be aiming for a victory against Barcelona after managing three draws in their last three matches.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Getafe and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

When will the La Liga 2021-22 match between Getafe and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Getafe and Barcelona will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2021-22 match Getafe vs Barcelona be played?

The match between Getafe and Barcelona will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 match Getafe vs Barcelona begin?

The match between Getafe and Barcelona will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Getafe vs Barcelona match?

Getafe vs Barcelona match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Getafe vs Barcelona match?

Getafe vs Barcelona match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Getafe vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Getafe Predicted Starting Line-up: David Soria, Damian Suarez, Djene, Jorge Cuenca, Okay Yokuslu, Mathias Olivera, Oscar Rodriguez, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Borja Mayoral, Sandro Ramirez

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

