Getafe vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Getafe vs Real Madrid La Liga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Getafe will host Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez for a riveting La Liga encounter on October 9. Los Blancos come into this match following a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last weekend. Real Madrid lost their first position in the standings due to that unconvincing result. Carlos Ancelotti and his men would want to reclaim that top spot by defeating Getafe on Sunday. For Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois remains a major doubt for this match due to a back injury.

Meanwhile, Getafe will enter the match off the back of a devastating 3-2 home loss to Real Valladolid. Quique Sanchez Flores’ side would want to make amends by registering a win on Sunday. But Getafe will know that defeating the reigning champions will be a huge task. Getafe will have Luis Milla back from suspension for this match and the 27-year-old is expected to come into the starting side in central midfield. But the hosts will miss the services of Mauro Arambarri and Jaime Seoane due to injuries.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid will be played on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe.

What time will the La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 am IST, on October 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Getafe and Real Madrid will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Getafe Predicted Starting Line-up: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Duarte, Alvarez, Iglesias; Alena, Milla, Algobia; Unal, Mayoral

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

