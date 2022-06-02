Ghana, Angola and Libya Win on Opening African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Angola, Ghana and Libya all won on Wednesday as home advantage proved decisive on the opening day of the group qualifiers for next year’s African Cup of Nations.

World Cup-bound Ghana turned out a powerful side but had to wait until the second half to break down a stubborn Madagascar and win 3-0 in their Group E game at Cape Coast.

Mohammed Kudus broke the deadlock after 54 minutes with 19-year-old AS Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan grabbing a second two minutes later with an instinctive touch from a set piece.

Substitute Osman Bukari broke away and rounded the goalkeeper for the third five minutes from time.

Advertisement

Ghana next play away against the Central African Republic in neutral Angola on Sunday before heading to Japan for two more testing friendlies next week as they look ahead to the tournament in Qatar in November and December.

Angola came from behind as former Leeds United striker Helder Costa’s workrate inspired their 2-1 win in Luanda over the Central African Republic.

Simon Nlend handed the visitors a first-half lead when the Angola defence stopped playing after they thought the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to the goal.

But they came back to win with goals from Mbala Nzola and Gelson Dala in the last 18 minutes.

Libya beat Botswana 1-0 in Benghazi in the opening Group J match with Saleh Al Taher thrashing home the rebound after Sand Masaud had his 54th-minute penalty kick stopped by goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko.

The first two rounds of qualifying matches continue through to June 13. The 2023 Cup of Nations finals are being hosted by the Ivory Coast next June.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.