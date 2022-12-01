Ghana vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

Ghana would be riding high on their victory against South Korea in their last encounter. The Ghanaians initially struggled to control the game, but Jordan Ayew had a spending game.

He added more venom to their attack as Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring for them followed by another goal from Mohammed Kudus. The Korean team came back strongly in the second half with two goals from Cho Gue-sung. Kudus put his team in front despite the scare as they held on for a slender win.

Uruguay are yet to open their goal-scoring account in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. La Celeste drew their opening encounter against South Korea and lost to Portugal later on due to a Bruno Fernandes masterclass.

The Uruguayans are in a tough spot and would hope to at least gain something positive from this FIFA campaign should they fail to qualify for the next round. Ghana’s last two matches have provided us with a goal fest, hence it will be interesting to see what this fixture has in store for us.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana vs Uruguay be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will take place on December 2, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ghana vs Uruguay be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ghana vs Uruguay begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Ghana vs Uruguay Possible Starting XI:

Ghana Probable Starting Line-up: Ati-Zigi, T Lamptey, Amartey, M Salisu, Mensah, T Partey, Abdul Samed, M Kudus, A. Ayew, J. Ayew, I Williams

Uruguay Probable Starting Line-up: S Rochet, J Giminez, S Coates, D Godin, G Varela, De Arrascaeta, F Valverde, R Bentanur, D Nunez, L Suarez, E Cavani

