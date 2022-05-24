GKFC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for AFC Cup 2022 Group Stage Match, May 24, 04:30 pm IST

GKFC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for AFC Cup 2022 Group Stage Match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings: The race to qualify for the AFC Cup knock-out stage is headed for a photo finish. Gokulam Kerala will be looking to bounce back from their last match defeat and qualify for the knock-out stage. The I-League champions will take on the Bashundhara Kings in the first match on Tuesday at Salt Lake Stadium, while Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan FC will face Maziya in the second game.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

One of the two winning teams from Tuesday’s two matches will qualify for the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals from South Asia Zone.

A victory for Gokulam over Bashundhara will send Mohun Bagan out of reckoning even if they beat Maziya later in the evening. This raises the stakes for the encounter between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings. Gokulam won’t take anything for granted and would want to be more proactive in the attack. Gokulam would look to attack from the start, create space and play the ball forward.

Ahead of the AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings, here is all you need to know:

When will the AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings be played?

The AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings will take place on May 24, Tuesday.

Where will the AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings be played?

The match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

What time will the AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings begin?

Advertisement

The match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings match?

Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings match?

Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings match will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

GKFC vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luka Majcen

Vice-Captain: Jourdain Ronaldo Fletcher

Goalkeeper: Rakshit Dagar

Defenders: Ghosh Bishwanath, Yeasin Arafat, Khaled Shafiei

Midfielders: Miguel Figueira, Jithin Madathil Subran, Sohel Rana, Thahir Zaman

Strikers: Jourdain Ronaldo Fletcher, Luka Majcen, E Kingsley

GKFC vs BAK probable XI:

Gokulam Kerala - Rakshit Dagar, Pawan Kumar, Muhammed Uvais, Abdul Hakku, David Simbo, Jithin Madathil Subran, Thahir Zaman, Sharif Mukhammad, Jourdain Ronaldo Fletcher, Luka Majcen, K Sourav

Bashundhara Kings - Anisur Rahman, Yeasin Arafat, Ghosh Bishwanath, Khaled Shafiei, Miguel Figueira, Stojan Vranjes, Sohel Rana, Masuk Miah Zoni, Tariq Kazi, Matthew Chinedu, E Kingsley

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.