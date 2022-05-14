Home » News » Football » Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming of I-League 2021-22 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2021-22 between Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming
Know when, where and how to watch live streaming online of the I-League clash between Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohammedan SC

Trending Desk
Updated: May 14, 2022, 14:23 IST

Table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC will look to defend their I-League title as they are set to take on Kolkata-based club Mohammedan SC on Saturday. A victory will help Mohammedan in claiming the I-League title on the basis of a head-to-head tiebreaker. The match between Gokulam and Mohammedan will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

Earlier, in the first leg of the league, the two teams had played out 1-1 draw.

The Kerala-based team currently have 40 points from 17 matches. Mohammedan, on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the standings with 37 points from 17 games. A draw will be enough for the Malabarians to clinch the I-League title.

Gokulam had a great chance to lift the I-League trophy on Tuesday when they faced Sreenidi Deccan Football Club. But the defending I-League champions had to concede 1-3 defeat. Notably, that was Gokulam’s first defeat of the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Ahead of today’s I-League match between Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2021-22 match between Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC will be played?

The I-League 2021-22 match Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC will take place on May 14, Saturday.

Where will the I-League 2021-22 match Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC be played?

The match between Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

What time will the I-League 2021-22 match Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC begin?

The match between Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC match?

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC match will be available on 1Sports TV in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC match?

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC match is available to be live-streamed on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan SC Possible Starting XI:

Gokulam Kerala FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakshit Dagar, Mohammed, Alex, Bouba, Muhammed, Emil, Sharif, Jithin, Jourdain, Ahmed, Thahir

Mohammedan SC Predicted Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia, Manoj, Shaher, Safiul, Wayne, Asheer, Andelo, Nikola, Brandon, Faiaz, Marcus

first published: May 14, 2022, 14:23 IST