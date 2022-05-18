Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After finishing the 2021-22 regular season of the Indian Super League as runners-up, ATK Mohun Bagan secured two wins in the preliminary round 2 qualifiers against Nepal’s Blue Star (5-0) and Bangladesh-based club Abahani Dhaka (3-1) to qualify for the group stage of the AFC Cup.

The Kolkata giants will kick off their AFC Cup 2022 campaign today against newly-crowned I-League champions Gokulam Kerala at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Both the teams are placed in Group D along with Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings and Maziya from the Maldives.

Juan Ferrando will be a little worried about his side’s defence against Gokulam Kerala as the Green and Maroon brigade will not have their sturdy centre-back Sandesh Jhingan in the squad.

Ahead of today’s AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan; here is all you need to know:

What date AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played?

The AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on May 18, Wednesday.

Where will the AFC Cup 2022 match Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The match between Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the AFC Cup 2022 match Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The match between Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Gokulam Kerala Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakshit Dagar, Muhammed Uvais, Aminou Bouba, Alex Saji, Mohammed Jassim, Sharif Mukhammad, Emil Benny, Rishad, Thahir Zaman, Jourdain Fletcher, Luka Majcen

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh; Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Hugo Boumous, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

