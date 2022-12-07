Goncalo Ramos Breaks Several World Cup Records with Hattrick against Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos became the star for Portugal after scoring the first hattrick of the 2022 World Cup against Switzerland in the Round of 16 encounter at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. In a surprise moment from Tuesday’s (December 6) match, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and not included in the first playing XI. Ramos was then announced as his replacement.

Making a debut in the World Cup, Ramos registered quite a few records to his name. He became the first player to score a hattrick on his first World Cup start since 2002 when Germany’s Miroslav Klose had achieved the same feat. He also became the youngest man to score a hattrick in a FIFA World Cup knock-out, only after Pele and also became the first man to score a hattrick in a World Cup knockout game since 1990.

Ramos was energetic and in-form from the beginning. He opened the goal tally for Portugal in the 17th minute itself. He took a smart touch down the right-hand side of the box to play the ball into his path, and despite a tight angle, smashed the ball past Yann Sommer’s near post into the roof of the net. After that, Ramos came close to net another one couple of times but it wasn’t until 51st minute that he doubled the tally. For the second one, Dalot found space to the right, got past his marker and gave a grounded cross to Ramos to which the latter just gave a direction that eventually flicked between the legs of Sommer for a goal.

Watch: Goncalo Ramos’ Stunning Hattrick against Switzerland on FIFA World Cup Debut

While Portugal fans were still rejoicing Ramos’ brace, the hattrick also came in, only 16 minutes after his second goal. Bernardo Silva got the ball high up the pitch passed on to Joao Felix and then finally edged to Ramos for final touches, hitting over Sommer.

Ramos was undoubtedly the highlight of the match but stadium roared with loud cheers in the 72nd minute when Ronaldo entered the match as a substitute. The match had already been shifted to Portugal’s side with defenders Pepe and Raphael Guerreiro also scoring. However, Rafael Leao made sure to finish the match on a high with a late goal in stoppage time.

On the other hand, Switzerland managed to score only one goal, thanks to Manuel Akanji. After the stunning win, Portugal advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time, after 1966 and 2006, and now will play Morocco on Saturday.

