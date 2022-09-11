'Good Win At a Difficult Place'- Barcelona Coach Xavi Hernandez Lauds Victory at Cadiz

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez lauded his side’s 4-0 victory over Cadiz, saying it was a “good win at a difficult place" which helped them to move to the top of La Liga.

Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski ensured to put Barcelona ahead before a lengthy stop in the match due to an illness in the crowd which resulted in players going off the field. The sides returned to play the final 10 minutes.

“It’s a good win at a difficult place to come. It keeps us up there at the top of the league

“Whoever plays, there’s no drop off, we’re in a good place and I’m happy with the result, he said.

After Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, Xavi made quite a few changes in the team, to which he highlighted that he would be making changes in the side throughout the season as there are always chances of suspensions and injuries.

“The main thing was getting the first goal. We were patient but we just lacked that final ball, but in general I’m happy with what I saw. We’re going to be making changes in the side throughout the season as we need to control minutes, there’ll be suspensions and injuries too," said Xavi.

After half-time, Barcelona dominated the game as Frenkie de Jong fired into an open goal after Cadiz keeper Jeremias Ledesma deflected a Gavi cross into the path of midfielder de Jong in the 55th minute.

Lewandowski then came on as a substitute and continued his fine start for Spain as in 25 minutes he gave the second goal to his team, leading upfront in the match.

Barca then took the command of the match before the play was stopped for half-an-hour to treat an ill fan and after the resumption of the match, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele piled up miseries on Cadiz before the final whistle.

With the commanding win on Saturday, Barca are now at the top of La Liga standings with 13 points from five games, one ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid who will host Mallorca on Sunday (September 11).

