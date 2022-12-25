Graham Potter Confirms N’Golo Kante's Absence till March Due to Hamstring Injury

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has confirmed that midfielder N’Golo Kante, whose contract is on the brink of expiry, will be out of action until March due to hamstring injury concerns.

Potter addressed the press conference and said Kante will need surgery and expects him to be out until March.

“It will be a while, end of Feb, start of March. It was a surgery, so it is a minimum period of four months pretty much," said Potter.

Kante is one of the most crucial players of Chelsea and therefore Potter said that he is highly focused on getting Kante fit as soon as possible and get him back on the pitch.

“I think my focus is to help him get back fit as soon as possible, everyone knows the quality he has. That is not in question, but it is about helping him get fit and back on the pitch, and looking forward to seeing him back playing football as we haven’t seen him. He’s been top with us, with me, great guy, happy around the place. In terms of his contract, it’s not for me to comment," Potter added.

The Englishman also expressed his concern over other injuries in the Chelsea camp, saying that new signing Wesley Fofana will be out of action for at least a couple of weeks. Apart from Kante and Fofana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech will also be out for the first game in Premier League.

“Wesley just had a little setback which can sometimes happen at the very last stage of the rehab. It will be a couple of weeks, so he won’t be available for the game. Obviously, Armando is a big loss in terms of the time he is out. Reece is back in and completed 65 minutes in the week, still without Ruben, still without Ben Chilwell, obviously Kante. Mendy has had a couple of days training with us," said Potter.

Chelsea will get on the ground in the Premier League on December 27 when they will lock horns with Bournemouth. Further they will be playing Nottingham Forest on January 1.

