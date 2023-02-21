Graham Potter Registers Worst Record of Any Chelsea Manager in Last 30 Years

Chelsea succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in all competitions against Southampton last week. With this humiliating defeat, Chelsea manager Graham Potter has registered his sixth loss in 17 games. In fact, Potter now has made the worst start by any Chelsea manager in the last 30 years. We will have to go back to the beginning of Glenn Hoddle’s tenure in the early 1990s to find a man in charge at Stamford Bridge who had a lower win percentage than Potter.

The likes of Claudio Ranieri, Gianluca Vialli, Ruud Gullit, Rafa Benitez, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Andre-Villas Boas all recorded better win percentages during their spells at the helm.

Graham Potter’s fortunes have nosedived since October 2022 when he had four wins and a draw, plus a healthy goal difference of plus-nine. Fans were upbeat about Potter when Chelsea defeated Italian champions AC Milan 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League. However, it has been all downhill for Potter’s Chelsea ever since. Despite Chelsea’s horrendous form, co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are reportedly backing Potter to stay at Stamford Bridge. Potter’s previous clubs, Brighton and Ostersunds, had shown great patience with him to allow his methods to come to fruition. It seems Chelsea co-owners have decided to stick to the same approach with the decorated manager.

The ex-Brighton boss will be hoping that Chelsea’s recent reinforcements will do wonders for the club. The Premier League giants recently spent a British-record £106.8m for midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea have also roped in winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth £88.5m.

Chelsea’s total spending spree worth £ 326 million in January indicates Potter is not going anywhere for the time being. But he cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Chelsea are scheduled to face fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a must-win fixture on Sunday. The north Londoners have been in tremendous form and will pose a tough challenge for Chelsea. Moreover, fans are also looking forward to Chelsea’s home game against Leeds.

Potter finds himself in a precarious situation as he is under great pressure to devise the right formula and deliver results on a consistent basis.

