>GRE vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Greece and Spain: Luis Enrique’s Spain will aim to keep the pressure on Sweden when they next take on Greece on Friday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the Athens Olympic Stadium. In their most recent fixture, the Spanish side defeated Kosovo 2-0 to consolidate this position at the second spot in the table. On Friday, Spain will have a chance to move to the top of the table by collecting all three points in this fixture.

The home team lost their last game 0-2 at the hands of Sweden and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture. A defeat or even a draw against Spain could end Greece’s hope to qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

Advertisement

Spain have lost just one game in their last 21 matches in FIFA World Cup and it’s safe to say it would not be an easy task for Greece to defeat the 2021 Nations League finalists.

>Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Greece and Spain; here are all the details about the match:

>GRE vs SPA Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Greece and Spain will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>GRE vs SPA Live Streaming

The match between Greece and Spain is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

>GRE vs SPA Match Details

The match between Greece and Spain will be played on Friday, November 12, at Athens Olympic Stadium. The match between Greece and Spain will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>GRE vs SPA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Alvaro Morata

>Vice-Captain: Jordi Alba

>GRE vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

>Defenders: Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Gerasimos Mitoglou, Georgos Tzavellas

>Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Koke, Athanasios Androutsos, Kostas Tsimikas

>Strikers: Alvaro Morata, Giorgos Masouras

>Greece vs Spain probable XI:

Advertisement

>Greece Possible Starting Line-up: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Dimitris Goutas, Gerasimos Mitoglou, Georgos Tzavellas; Athanasios Androutsos, Petros Mantalos, Manolis Siopis, Andreas Bouchalakis, Kostas Tsimikas; Vangelis Pavlidis, Giorgos Masouras

>Spain Possible Starting Line-up: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi; Rodrigo, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.