The ongoing 14th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has grabbed the headlines in the last few weeks. Recently, the show featured an interesting sports question which was for Rs 25 lakh prize money. Host Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant about the first and only Indian man to play in the UEFA Europa League qualifying tournament.

It is worth noting that current Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is the right answer to the question. Consequently, Sandhu shared a light-hearted video on Twitter. In the video, Sandhu can be seen watching the segment of the show which featured the intriguing question. The 30-year-old seems amused that a question related to his career has been asked in the superhit show.

Netizens have praised Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s entertaining video. Several football fans are delighted that Kaun Banega Crorepati decided to highlight Sandhu’s historic achievement through the question.

It can be said that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was destined to play in a UEFA competition. Sandhu moved to Europe around 2012 with dreams of playing in prominent football leagues like Premier League and La Liga. Former Manchester City goalkeeper John Burridge even recommended Sandhu to various scouts across Europe. In 2014, Sandhu got his big break when he signed a three-year contract for Norwegian club Stabaek. Sandhu had already scripted history by becoming the first Indian in 79 years to sign for a top division European club. Previously, Mohammed Salim had signed for Scottish club Celtic in 1936.

The lanky goalkeeper made his first league start in May 2016 against IK Start in the Tippeligaen, the Norweigian top-tier league. Sandhu impressed the pundits by making some fine saves and registering a clean sheet in Stabaek’s 5-0 victory.

Subsequently, the goalkeeper was chosen to start in Stabaek’s Europa League qualifier against Welsh club Connah’s Quay Nomads FC during an away match. The then 24-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian to feature in a UEFA competition. It was a feat that even great Indian footballers like Baichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri could not achieve during their stints with Bury FC (England) and Sporting Lisbon B (Portugal) respectively.

After three seasons with Stabaek, Sandhu returned to India in 2017. He is now the first-choice goalkeeper for the ISL club Bengaluru FC and the Indian Football team.

