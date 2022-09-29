Harry Kane Remains Bayern Munich's Top Target

England forward Harry Kane remains FC Bayern Munich’s top transfer target for the January transfer window, according to reports. The German club were interested in luring the striker away from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, but could not strike a deal in time.

Bayern Munich lost their talisman Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona in the recent transfer window and are desperate to sign a world-class replacement.

Kane remains the potential long-term substitute as he possesses a skill-set similar to that of Lewandowski. According to The Sun, the German bosses are confident that they can rope in the striker in the January transfer window.

Several media reports claim that Kane did want to leave Tottenham in 2021 as he was unhappy with the lack of silverware.

He was rumoured to be joining Premier League champions Manchester City but the Spurs’ £150 million valuation was too much for the Etihad side.

Rather, City brought in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million.

Kane seems content and much more settled at Spurs since Antonio Conte took over as the manager of the club. With the Italian boss at the helm of things, the Englishman has flourished as he has already notched six goals and an assist in seven Premier League matches so far.

His Tottenham contract ends in June 2024 and Bayern would be eyeing to make a move before he signs a contract extension. According to Kicker, Bayern have made “gentle" contact with the forward’s entourage in the hope that he won’t extend his tenure at Spurs further than 2024.

With the contract conundrum looming, Bayern could look to sign Kane on a free transfer at the end of next season. Alternatively, with just one year remaining on the striker’s contract, they may put Spur’s under pressure to sell the player in the January transfer window itself.

One factor that could hinder the plans of the German club would be that Kane is chasing Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal-scoring record and needs another 71 goals to breach the 260 mark. This could motivate him to sign a contract extension in order to etch his name into the history books as the Premier league’s top goal scorer.

