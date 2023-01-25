England international Harry Kane has been an integral part of the Tottenham Hotspur setup for a long time. The 29-year-old striker bagged a goal for Spurs in their last Premier League encounter against Fulham, making him their joint club top scorer alongside Jimmy Greaves who scored 266 goals for the North London club. There has been some speculation over Kane’s long-term future at the Spurs as Manchester United is reportedly keen on getting him on board. Kane is in the final 18 months of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur which will expire in 2024. When asked about his future at Spurs, the 29-year-old gave an honest verdict of the scenario to reporters.

‘“There’s not been much talking, to be totally honest. I’m sure there will be conversations over the coming months. But to be honest I’m just focused on this season and doing my best for the team. (There’s) still a lot to play for, trying to get in the Champions League, and we’ve got the Champions League and FA Cup still to try and win so my focus is on that," Kane was quoted as saying by Goal.

Harry Kane has been linked to some top clubs across Europe in the last few years, which isn’t surprising considering his impressive run on the field. For all his goal-scoring exploits, the 29-year-old is yet to win a major trophy with Spurs. Kane also added that he remains determined to win a trophy with Tottenham Hotspur, highlighting that they’ve got a ‘really good squad and a fantastic manager’.

Apart from Man Utd, Bayern Munich are also seemingly interested in signing the English striker who could be seen as an able replacement for Robert Lewandowski who left to try a new challenge with Barcelona.

Along with the 266 goals, Kane has also registered 62 assists in 415 matches across all competitions for the North London club to date. The England international is also enjoying a great time in the 2022-23 campaign with 18 goals and three assists in 29 games across different competitions as of writing. Harry Kane has also been a pivotal part of the England national team setup through the years, making his debut for the Three Lions as a 21-year-old in 2015. Since then, he has gone on to score 53 goals in 80 games for the national side. Interestingly, Kane is also the joint top scorer for the English side alongside Wayne Rooney who also possesses 53 goals in an English jersey.

