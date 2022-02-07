Harvey Elliott’s Father Gets Emotional as Liverpool Teenager Scores on His Return from Injury | WATCH

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot scored on his return from injury to help his team to a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round at Anfield on Sunday. The 18-year-old was making his first appearance since September last year following an ankle injury, marked his return with his first goal for the club to triple the Reds’ lead in their FA Cup Fourth Round encounter. The exciting midfielder scored a brilliant goal to send an equally delighted club faithful bursting into celebrations.

Elliott’s return to the pitch was a tremendous moment for the Merseyside giants rising star, but also for his father who had an extremely emotional reaction watching his son score his first-ever goal for the club. The teenager’s goal prompted a tear-jerking reaction from his father who broke down as he watched from the stands.

Earlier in the FA Cup clash against the Bluebirds a goalless first half, Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the hosts with a header in the 53rd minute,while second half substitutes, Harvey and new signee Luis Diaz assisted Takumi Minamino to put the hosts 2-0 ahead. But the biggest cheer was when Elliott collected Andrew Robertson’s pass to smash it into the net 14 minutes from time.

The visitors pulled one back through Rubin Colwell in the 79th minute but it was too late as Jurgen Klopp’s wards secured a 3-1 in front of the Kop.

Speaking after his successful return, Harvey thanked everyone connected to the club and insisted the injury is ‘behind’ him ahead of the rest of the season. “It’s still hard to put into words at the moment," Sportsbible quoted Elliott as told to ITV.

He also thanked one of the club physio’s Joe Lewis, before giving a big shout out to his family and friends for supporting him throughout.

“Just a massive thank you to everyone at Liverpool, the fans as well for the support and love when it happened but I’m back now and the injury is behind me," he concluded.

Liverpool will lock horns with Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round next month.

