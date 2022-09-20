'Hate Speech Has No Place'- LaLiga Condemns Racial Abuses by Atletico Fans

The LaLiga has condemned Atletico Madrid fans’ act of hate speech where they were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday (September 18).

Vinicius Jr. gained the spotlight after his actions during Madrid’s win over Mallorca last week and then again became the centre of attraction ahead of the derby. Before the big match, many Atletico fans were filmed passing racial remarks at the Brazilian in a video which was published during the match by radio station Cope.

ALSO READ| French Football Federation, Kylian Mbappé Tone Down Image Rights Dispute

Advertisement

Apart from the spectators the Spanish media also reported that noises and chants of “Vinicius, die" were heard throughout the game. After the incident, LaLiga spokesperson highly criticised the act and told BBC that the league denounces all incidents inside and outside of the stadiums and assured that they will continue to coordinate with the clubs to keep football friendly and enjoyable.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the league discourages any such act and there is no place for hate speech in LaLiga.

“We denounce all incidents inside and outside stadiums. We work with clubs to keep our football friendly and enjoyable," the spokesperson said.

Further,"Hate speech has no place in LaLiga and we always work with the clubs and the authorities to identify and bring to justice any such case."

However, Atletico didn’t comment on the situation immediately but later asked their fans on Twitter to respect their opponents and support the team with passion.

Advertisement

“Support Atleti with passion and respect to the rival."

While some people passed racial comments on him but it didn’t affect Vinicius Jr.’s form at all. He played really well for Real Madrid in the game against Atletico and played a huge role in their derby win.

Advertisement

He made the setup for Los Blancos to score the second goal as he made a dazzling run into the box and his shot rebounded off the post into the path of Federico Valverde.

He was also made the talk of the town for his dance moves and before the match, the Brazilian had said that he wouldn’t stop dancing after scoring a goal as he is celebrating the diverse culture in the world.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here