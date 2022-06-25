'Have Heard About Indian Football From Nicolas Anelka & Robert Pires': Florentin Pogba Looking Forward to Playing For ATKMB

Guinea international Florentin Pogba is ‘proud’ having joined Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan on a two-year deal. Flortenin is the elder brother of France’s world cup winning superstar Paul Pogba who has represented the likes of Juventus and Manchester United.

The 31-year-old Florentin joins ATKMB from French club FC Sochaux-Montbéliard.

“I need to know a lot more about the Indian Super League. But I have heard about Indian football from legendary footballers like Nicolas Anelka and Robert Pires who plied their trade here," Florentin said after completing his transfer.

“I feel proud to become a Mariner. ATK Mohun Bagan is a legacy club with massive fan-following, one of the most prestigious clubs in Asia. I’m keen to play in front of 70,000 fans," he added.

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando is strengthening the squad with an eye on AFC Cup semifinal to be played later this year and Pogba is the latest high-profile signing with the club having earlier secured the services of Australian centre-half Brendan Hamill.

“Pogba is someone who can build from the back," Ferrando said.

Paul Pogba sent his wishes via Instagram. “I wish you all the best at your new club ATK Mohun Bagan," he posted on the photo sharing platform.

Ligue 2 club Sochaux-Montbeliard in a statement had earlier confirmed the development. “Florentin Pogba leaves Sochaux-Montbeliard. One year from the end of his contract, the Guinean International wanted to discover a new championship and was transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan FC, which plays in the Indian championship," the club said.

“Florentin Pogba arrived at the Club in the summer of 2020. He played for two seasons with the Sochaux jersey, playing 62 Ligue 2 BKT matches. The FCSM wishes the best to its now former central defender who will turn 32 in a few weeks," it added.

