'He Will Be The Next to Do it,' Legendary Brazilian Striker Makes Bold Claim on Kylian Mbappe's Future

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazario has heaped praise on French striker Kylian Mbappe. Ronaldo believes that Mbappe has the potential to emulate the success of star Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s World Cup-winning skipper Lionel Messi. The former Brazilian striker, while speaking on the sidelines of the FIFA award ceremony in France, also revealed that he enjoys a cordial relationship with Mbappe. “I greeted him [Kylian Mbappe], we chatted a little. He is a very special boy and every time we see each other, we have a good relationship. It is just good to see him. I believe that we have had great players with spectacular talent over the years. Kylian is the guarantee of what Cristiano Ronaldo and, Messi have done… he will be the next to do it," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Kylian Mbappe was in red hot-form at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 24-year-old netted eight goals for France in the Qatar World Cup. He received the Golden Boot award for being the highest goal-scorer of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the summit clash against Argentina but his brilliance went in vain as Les Bleus had to suffer a defeat in the final. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, claimed the Golden Ball award for being the best player of the Qatar World Cup. However, Ronaldo had opined in December last year that Mbappe should have been named as the best footballer of the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition. “Technically, he is fantastic, he is almost unstoppable and he could have been named the best player in the World Cup, because he deserves it so much," Brazil’s World Cup-winning striker had explained.

In club football, Kylian Mbappe recently reached a terrific milestone for European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Mbappe scored his 200th goal for PSG to become his side’s joint all-time top scorer. Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani held the record with 200 goals and now Mbappe finds himself on this elite list. Mbappe had achieved this feat after scoring a brace against Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe has so far found the back of the net 200 times after making 247 appearances for PSG. In international circuit, the 2018 World Cup-winning striker has 36 goals to his name. He has already surpassed Brazilian great Pele for most World Cup goals scored before the age of 24. After featuring in two editions of the FIFA World Cup, Mbappe has 12 goals to his name in 14 matches.

