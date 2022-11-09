Hellas Verona vs Juventus Serie A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hellas Verona vs Juventus Match Live?

After registering an impressive victory against Inter Milan on Monday, Juventus will visit Hellas Verona on Thursday.

The Bianconeri were terrific in their 2-0 win against Inter Milan. Juventus were clinical in their defence to record their fourth straight clean sheet in the top flight and leapfrog their Milanese rivals on the Serie A points table. Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli found the back of the net and will be the key players for the visitors against Hellas Verona as well. It remains to be seen if Juventus’ starting XI will feature Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean.

Meanwhile, the hosts have lost eight Serie A games in a row and will be looking to end that losing streak. Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini and Fabio Depaoli will make a return to Hellas Verona’s playing XI.

Ahead of the match between Hellas Verona and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus will be played on November 10, Thursday.

Where will the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona.

What time will the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus will begin at 11:00 pm IST, on November 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus?

The Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus?

The Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Hellas Verona Predicted Starting Line-up: Montipo; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Veloso, Tameze, Doig; Kallon, Lazovic; Henry

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Sczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Milik

