Here's Why Cristiano Ronaldo Didn't Cast a Vote as Lionel Messi Won at FIFA Awards

Lionel Messi was named the best men’s player on Monday after leading Argentina to last year’s FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, with Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema in third place after a standout season helping Madrid to another Champions League title. France’s Kylian Mbappe came second.

The awards were decided by a poll of national team captains and coaches, selected media and fans voting online from candidate lists decided by FIFA-appointed expert panels.

It has been revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo did not vote as Pepe was Portugal’s representative. Pepe voted for Kylian Mbappe as first choice, followed by Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

After winning the award for the second time, Messi said that winning the World Cup was like achieving a dream of his.

“This year was just mad for me, to be able to achieve my dream that I had fought so hard for. In the end I got it and it was the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career," Messi said.

“It is a dream for every footballer but something that very few can make come true," Messi added.

There was controversy as well when Real Madrid defender David Alaba was racially abused on social media after voting for Messi, instead of Benzema.

Alaba’s vote as captain of Austria’s national team — placing Messi first, Madrid teammate Benzema second and Mbappe, the eventual runner-up, in third — was among the results published by FIFA after the ceremony in Paris.

That choice provoked anger from Madrid fans and others because Alaba, who is Black, voted for Messi, who spent 17 seasons at Barcelona, Real Madrid’s biggest rival.

“The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone," Alaba wrote on his social media accounts.

“Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that’s how it’s decided. Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances. I have often said that for me he is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt," he added.

