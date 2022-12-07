'Hero Yassine Bounou' - Moroccan Fans Wildly Celebrate Team's Stunning Win Over Spain

In FIFA World Cup round of 16 stunner, Morocco defeated Spain on penalties to cruise into the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

In the 90-minute game, both the teams were unable to score a goal which then led to the extra time. Eventually, the extra 30 minutes also went goalless and the match landed to the penalty kicks wherein all pressure and responsibility shifted to the goalkeepers of both the teams. Spain squandered all three of their attempts while Morocco aced their attempts. At last, Hakimi,calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain’s goal to seal Morocco’s 3-0 win in the shootout.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Throughout the match, Spain dominated possession but Morocco’s defence remained adamant in not letting the opponents to score. After the win, the whole spotlight shifted to Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou who had saved the penalties.

Here’s a look how FIFA appreciated Bounou’s efforts:

Win over Spain delighted the Moroccan fans so much so that they all came to roads to celebrate it. Here’s a video of how fans reacted to the victory:

EXCLUSIVE | Tournaments Like TPL Will Help Audience Connect Better With Tennis, Reckons Ankita Raina

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the fans shared a video from the stadium and captioned it as, “Omg I’m crying,Morocco did it!!!!! I don’t care if they lose the next game,this one was important to all of us,I’m so proud of them 😭😭😭"

Loss to Morocco was disappointing to Spain as they had been hoping they could repeat their 2010 World Cup triumph. In Euro 2010 they were knocked out by Italy on penalties and same got repeated on Tuesday. However, coach Luis Enrique defended his team and said, “I am very happy with the players I have, I will stand with them to the death. I selected them and I congratulate them for the way they have behaved and for their World Cup

“What upsets us is going out of the World Cup. This is sport, the players have followed the plan I gave them 100 per cent. My team represented my idea of football and I can only thank them for that."

He further added, “We dominated the game, but lacked a goal: the midfield controlled the ball, you can criticize us for not creating chances, but Morocco defended really well."

It is to be noted that Morocco is now the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. It is the also the only Arab and African nation left in the tournament.

Read all the Latest Sports News here