Hertha BSC vs FC Bayern Munich Football Live Streaming: How to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Defending champions Bayern Munich regained their winning momentum in Bundesliga after remaining unbeaten in their last three matches. The Bavarian giants will now look to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they will take on Hertha BSC on Saturday. The Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Bayern Munich, with 25 points from 12 matches, currently claim the second spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Advertisement

Hertha BSC, on the other hand, have had a poor outing in the domestic league. Sandro Schwarz’s men have till now managed to secure just two wins from 12 matches in this season’s Bundesliga. Hertha BSC currently occupy the 14th spot in the points table with 11 points under their belt.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich here is all you need to know:

When will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich will take place on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Hertha BSC vs FC Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Hertha BSC vs FC Bayern Munich begin?

Advertisement

The Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hertha BSC vs FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga match?

Hertha BSC vs FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hertha BSC vs FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga match?

Hertha BSC vs FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Advertisement

Hertha BSC vs FC Bayern Munich Possible Starting XIs

Hertha BSC Predicted Starting Line-up: Oliver Christensen, Jonjoe Kenny, Augustin Rogel, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Marvin Plattenhardt, Marco Richter, Suat Serdar, Lucas Tousart, Dodi Lukebakio, Stevan Jovetic, Wilfried Kanga

FC Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Sven Ulreich, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Read all the Latest Sports News here