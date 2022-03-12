HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Hyderabad FC will lock horns with the ATK Mohun Bagan at the Athletic Stadium in the first leg of the second semi-final on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. ATK Mohun Bagan have been in this position before as well and they will understand the pressure that comes with the competition. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, find themselves in this position for the first time in the history of the competition.

Hyderabad FC have been one of the most successful sides in the competition this season. They finished third in the league stage and were by far, the most dominant side in the competition. Bartholomew Ogbeche has been stunning for Hyderabad as he has bagged 17 goals in 17 games, but has missed the last two games as he was recovering from an injury.

The match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

HFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Semi-Final 1 between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

HFC vs ATKMB Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Saturday, March 11, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Javier Siverio

Vice-Captain: David Williams

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh

Strikers: Javier Siverio, David Williams

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti; Rohit Danu, Nikhil Poojary; Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri; Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco; David Williams

