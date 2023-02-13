HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan: A draw against Jamsehdpur FC might have helped ATK Mohun Bagan to move up to fourth spot in the Indian Super League standings but the Kolkata giants are currently just one point clear of seventh-placed Odisha FC. The green and maroon brigade will now look to get back to winning ways against Hyderabad FC on Tuesday. ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the just three teams to beat Hyderabad FC in this season’s Indian Super League.

The Indian Super League encounter between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. In their first-leg meeting, ATK Mohun Bagan had emerged victorious by a slender margin of one goal to nil.

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan will now head into the game after failing to win their last two matches. Juan Ferrando’s men, after claiming eight wins from 17 matches, have 28 points under their belt.

Defending champions Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have already qualified for this season’s playoffs. Manolo Marquez’s men suffered first defeat in nine matches during their last match against Odisha FC.

Ahead of the match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan; here is everything you need to know:

HFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match.

HFC vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

HFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The HFC vs ATKMB match will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 14, at 7:30 pm IST.

HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dimitri Petratos

Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Suggested Playing XI for HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Nikhil Poojary

Midfielders: Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir

Advertisement

Strikers: Dimitri Petratos, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Liston Colaco

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Manoj Mohammed, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Federico Gallego, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

Read all the Latest Sports News here